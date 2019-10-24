The 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London were Chinese, ITV News reported on Thursday, as police questioned the driver of the vehicle who was detained on suspicion of murder.

Paramedics and police found the bodies of 38 adults and one teenager early on Wednesday in a truck container on an industrial estate at Grays about 32 km east of the British capital.

Police have not yet identified the victims but ITV reported that they were all Chinese.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, was being held in custody. A source familiar with the investigation said he was Mo Robinson from Portadown in the British province.

The BBC reported that police had raided two houses in Northern Ireland as part of the investigation.