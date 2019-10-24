At least two people have been killed and dozens injured in violent Ethiopian protests against Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, state media reported Thursday.

Demonstrations erupted on Wednesday after high-profile activist Jawar Mohammed, a member of the Oromo ethnic group who has been a public critic of Abiy, accused security forces of trying to orchestrate an attack against him.

Police denied reports that Jawar's security detail was being removed to leave the popular and outspoken figure vulnerable to attack.

But his supporters took to the streets, blocking roads, burning tyres and chanting slogans denouncing Abiy, who they claim was behind the alleged threat to Jawar.

A stand-off in Addis Ababa, the capital, between security forces and hundreds of Jawar's supporters quickly spread, with others protests centred in Oromia, one of nine regions in ethnically diverse Ethiopia.

The clashes had resulted in deaths and injuries, the state-run Ethiopian News Agency reported on Thursday.

"Unrest in Adama city on Wednesday has left two people dead, injured 50 others and caused extensive property damage," Dejene Muleta, the chief police commander for Adama, a town in Oromia, told ENA.