During the introduction of a day-long seminar held at SOAS, the University of London titled “Resisting Fascism building Solidarities: India: Kashmir and beyond” five masked individuals forced their way into the room where the event was being held, aggressively shouting “gay for J&K!”.

The “protestors” intended to brandish anyone present at the event speaking against the occupation of Kashmir, the amendment of Article 370 and the ongoing 60-day-long siege in Kashmir, as the 'Regressive Left' and homophobic with links to what they call 'Islamists' who want to persecute the LGBTQ+ community.

This event is a great example of why it is essential to examine how many Indians manipulate language to control perceptions surrounding challenges to its authority in Kashmir. Kashmir is stereotypically portrayed as an issue of anti-Hindu violence triggered by radical Islamisation.

At the international level, are we now witnessing the emergence of a coercive sexual politics on Kashmir? Something similar to the pinkwashing and racist stereotyping of Arabs by Israelis to imply that Israelis are “civilised” whereas Arabs or Muslims and their supporters are violently homophobic? Substitute Indians for Israelis and Kashmiris for Arabs above, and you get the point.

In the case of Kashmir, this position is neither substantiated in law nor political history.

Precedence

On September 6, 2018, the Supreme Court of India decriminalised sexual relations between consenting adults by decriminalising section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

Within a day of this judgment, the Times of India published a poorly researched claim that the LGBT community will have to wait for decriminalisation in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) since this judgment did not extend to J&K as the state had its constitution and legal system.

The report also made unsubstantiated claims of Kashmir’s “religious and cultural orthodoxy” and “Islamist militancy”. Such terms have become increasingly interwoven into the language used by India to describe Kashmir since it gives India ostensible ‘superiority’ to inflict war not just on the aberrant Kashmiri subject but also on the presumed moral directives of Islam.

Such a narrative seeks to paint Kashmiris as people who require subordination for emancipation, thereby justifying coercive and oppressive policies and actions. Most importantly, the narrative is based on an incorrect position of law.

Position of law

The Constitution of India envisages that the law declared by the Supreme Court of India shall be binding on all courts within the territorial control of India, including courts in Jammu & Kashmir. The J&K High Court has already pronounced this position after the 1995 case of Jankar Singh vs State And Ors.

Legal experts such as former chief justice of J&K High Court Bashir Ahmad Khan and former J&K high court judge Justice Hasnain Masoodi have already opined that the Indian Supreme Court’s judgment on decriminalising homosexuality is already implementable in Jammu & Kashmir.

Evidently, the masked persons who barged in to disrupt the event at SOAS seemed especially pained over a position of law that does not exist. In any case, even if they feel that any law in Kashmir is discriminatory, they are free to file a petition before the relevant court to have an order passed to this effect.

It is pertinent to note that BJP leaders like Subramanyam Swamy, Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh and Ram Madhav have openly made homophobic remarks and even the Indian government made its stance on the matter official at the UN.