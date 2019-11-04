At least one person was killed and 25 others were injured on Monday after an attacker threw a grenade at a busy market in India-administered Kashmir's main city, police and medics said.

The slain was identified as a street vendor from India's Uttar Pradesh state. Police blamed the attack on rebels fighting Indian rule, but provided no proof in this regard.

"The attack, targeting roadside vendors, was carried out to discourage people from returning to normal life," Haseeb Mughal, a police official, said.

Earlier last week, New Delhi formally implemented legislation approved by Parliament in early August that removes India-administered Kashmir's historical semi-autonomous status and begins direct federal rule of the disputed area amid a harsh security lockdown and widespread public disenchantment.

The legislation divides the disputed Muslim-majority region two federally governed territories.

The August decision, by Hindu nationalist-led government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was accompanied by a harsh crackdown.

New Delhi sent tens of thousands of additional troops to the already heavily-militarised region, imposing a sweeping curfew, arresting thousands and cutting virtually all communications.

It also saw the arrest of pro-independence as well as pro-India activists before the changes were imposed in the disputed region.

The most visible ones are the absence of Kashmir's own flag and constitution, which were eliminated as part of the region's new status.

But the most contentious change for many people is the threat of a demographic change in India's only Muslim-majority region and of land grabs by Indians outside the region with the formal abrogation of a clause in the Indian Constitution that safeguarded Kashmiris' exclusive right to land ownership.

Authorities have since eased restrictions, lifting roadblocks and restoring landlines and some cellphone services.