European Parliament social democrats chief Iratxe Garcia has called on the European Union to honour the terms of the Prespes Accord between Athens and Skopje, as Greece warned its northern neighbour that it will “closely monitor” the country’s adherence to the agreement.

“Accession talks have always been a magnet for more democracy and social progress, and a light of hope for citizens,” said García, the leader of the Social Democrats in the European Parliament, as reported by Euractiv news.

“The Prespa agreement between Greece and North Macedonia should be preserved,” she told a Greek television news channel.

“My group will call for this item to be put back on the European Council agenda before the spring, hoping that the other European leaders will finally persuade Macron to show a true European vision, also for the Balkans,” Garcia added, referring to French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent veto of Macedonia’s EU accession talks.

Garcia’s comments came after France, Denmark and The Netherlands earlier this month objected to North Macedonia’s and Albania’s accession during a European Council meeting, pointing to alleged corruption in both countries.

Saying Greece will “continue to closely monitor” North Macedonia’s adherence of the terms of the agreement, which was reached between Greek and North Macedonian officials last summer, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias recently accused Skopje of “taking advantage of the loopholes”.

Dendias became the country’s new foreign minister after the rightwing New Democracy won snap elections in Greece in July.

“Our aim is to solve problems and mitigate the negative consequences of the agreement through the European path,” Dendias added.

“For this reason, we will continue to monitor closely our neighbors’ full compliance with their responsibilities.”

Alexis Charitsis, a spokesperson for the leftwing Syriza party, which had governed the country since January 2015, called on the Greek government to “take initiatives for the implementation of the agreement”.

“North Macedonia’s EU accession course is in Greece’s interest,” he said in an interview with Alpha TV, describing the Prespes Accord as a diplomatic “success”.

'Freeze' implementation

On Monday, North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told Euronews said blocking the agreement could “freeze” its implementation.

“There is a link between the implementation of the Agreement and the opening and closing of accession chapters; especially for domestic use in some cases,” Zaev said.