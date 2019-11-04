BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Mothercare puts British stores into administration
Britain's children and baby products retailer Mothercare move puts at risk more than 2,000 jobs. The 58-year-old global brand's 79 British stores have been bleeding cash for years.
Mothercare puts British stores into administration
Mothercare's 79 stores in the UK lost $46.9 million last year. / AP
Adam BensaidAdam Bensaid
November 4, 2019

Britain's children and baby products retailer Mothercare said on Monday it was putting its loss-making UK business into administration at a risk of more than 2,000 jobs.

The 58-year-old global brand's 79 British stores have been bleeding cash for years.

Mothercare in March reported making a profit of $36.6 million (£28.3 million, 32.8 million euros) from more than 1,000 stores it has worldwide.

Its UK operations lost £36.3 million in the same fiscal year.

The company said it has been holding fruitless talks with partners about its struggling domestic operations since May 2018. It already closed 55 stores last year. 

"It has become clear that (its UK stores) are not capable of returning to a level of structural profitability and returns that are sustainable for the group as it currently stands and/or attractive enough for a third party partner," Mothercare said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

"Furthermore, the company is unable to continue to satisfy the ongoing cash needs of Mothercare UK." 

Mothercare's stock price fell 29 percent to 8.01 pence in morning trading.

The company stressed that its British operations "will be free to continue to trade in the normal course of business" and made no reference to future jobs. 

Financial analysts have blamed Mothercare's problems on its slow development of online operations and unsuccessful marketing campaigns.

A number of historic British brands have been forced to shutter stores due to competition from big-box retailers and online giants such as Amazon.

Their restructuring efforts have been hampered by a limited appetite by investors to bet big on Britain due to uncertainty over the Brexit crisis.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request