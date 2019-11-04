At least eight civilians were killed in a roadside bombing in northern Afghanistan's Baghlan province, an Afghan official said on Monday.

Jawed Basharat, the provincial police chief's spokesman, says six other people were wounded in the attack in the Dand Shabuddin area outside of Puli Khumri, the provincial capital of Baghlan.

Basharat says women and children are among the casualties.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the area of the bombing is under Taliban control.