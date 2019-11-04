Turkey’s Transport and Infrastructure minister Cahit Turan has said Istanbul Airport hosted more than 40 million air passengers since its opening earlier this year.

A total of 252,795 flights (63,856 domestic and 188,939 international) have taken off and landed at the airport, Turhan said.

Turan added that the construction of a third parallel runway covering 76.5 million square metres on the Black Sea coast of Yenikoy and Akpinar will be completed shortly.

The airport, whose first stage officially opened in October 2018, took over heavy air traffic from the former main Ataturk Airport on April 6.

At full capacity, the airport will serve more than 200 million passengers per year after the completion of all four phases with six runways by 2028.

The airport is set to be a major transfer hub between Europe and the Middle East and its extra runways give an operational advantage over competitors.

It is set to become a global aviation hub hosting more than 100 airlines and flights to over 300 destinations around the world.

Crossroads of the east and west

Nearly one billion people from Ireland to India can reach Turkey in around four hours. Turkey's national flag carrier served 56.4 million passengers in January-September this year.

Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933, flies to more than 300 destinations in over 120 countries with its fleet of 335 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes.

Last year, the company carried 75.2 million passengers with a seat occupancy rate of 82 percent, and this year aims to reach 80 million passengers on domestic and international routes.

The Istanbul Airport came into service at the end of October and is expected to boost the aviation sector's growth by 27.5 percent in the next three years.