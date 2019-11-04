WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bus falls into river in Nepal, killing 17 and injuring 50
"So far, 17 people have been confirmed dead and another 50 are injured," district official Goma Devi Chemjong said adding that "the number of missing is unknown as the bus had no record of the total number of passengers."
Bus falls into river in Nepal, killing 17 and injuring 50
Road accidents are relatively common in Nepal because of poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving. / Reuters Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
November 4, 2019

At least 17 people, including seven children, died when a crowded bus swerved off the road and plunged into a river in central Nepal on Sunday, officials said.

The bus skidded off the road in Sindhupalchowk district, northwest of the capital Kathmandu, and plunged 50 metres (165 feet) down into the Sunkosi River.

"So far, 17 people have been confirmed dead and another 50 are injured," district official Goma Devi Chemjong told AFP, adding that 48 others, including the driver, were injured and undergoing treatment. 

Local rafters assisted the police and the army to scour the river and rescue any survivors, but some passengers are still feared missing. 

RECOMMENDED

"The number of missing is unknown as the bus had no record of the total number of passengers," Chemjong said

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the crash.

Deadly crashes are relatively common in the impoverished Himalayan nation because of poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

Last month, 11 people died and more than 100 were injured when another bus plunged into a river. 

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request