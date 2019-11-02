Turkey strongly condemned the YPG/PKK terror attack which claimed the lives of at least 13 civilians in Tal Abyad, Syria on Saturday.

“We harshly condemn the inhumane attack of the bloody PKK/YPG terrorists who carried out a bomb attack against the innocent civilians of Tal Abyad, who could have returned to their homes as a result of Operation Peace Spring," the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a written statement.

The ministry, citing initial reports said, at least 13 civilians were killed and some 20 others were injured in the attack which targeted a marketplace in the district centre of Tal Abyad.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also condemned the attack on Twitter, adding that the “heinous attack” proves that Turkey's anti-terror operation in Syria is right and timely.

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said that those who support the YPG terror group are among those responsible for the attack.