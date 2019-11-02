A Russian air strike killed six civilians, including a child, in the embattled opposition bastion of Idlib in northwestern Syria, a war monitor said.

The strike hit the village of Jabala in the south of the Idlib region, taking the lives of all six from the same family, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Britain-based monitor, which relies on sources inside Syria, says it determines who carries out an air strike according to flight patterns, as well as aircraft and ammunition involved.

A correspondent at the site of the strike saw rescue workers searching a mound of concrete rubble near a surviving olive tree.

Grasping the edges of a thick blanket, six men carried out a victim.

Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said it was the bloodiest such Russian air raid in two months since Moscow announced a truce for the surrounding area on August 31.