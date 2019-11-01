In Istanbul’s historic neighbourhood of Eminonu, the last day of October is slightly more crowded than usual, for good reason.

“Oh, it’s so packed today. They’re closing -- this is the last day to eat here,” a passerby tells his friend as they walk past the boats selling fish sandwiches.

The recipe is simple, yet tempting: grilled fish in wheat bread with onions, lettuce and lemon juice, and often accompanied with pickle juice. For thousands of tourists visiting the neighbourhood every day, taking a bite from the iconic Eminonu dish, sold at the boats, is as much a must-do as the neighbourhood’s Ottoman-era landmarks such as the Spice Bazaar and New Mosque.

But this tradition might die soon. The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality notified the owners of the boats harboured at the Eminonu, feet of the Galata bridge, that their annual contract won’t be renewed and they must leave by November 1. A court granted a motion for a stay of execution of the municipality’s decision on Friday, as owners acted quickly to take the issue to the court. Until the final court decision, the boats will keep working.

For Angelika Heilander, who's from Germany but works at a travel agency in Istanbul, the possibility of not having boats selling fish sandwiches is disappointing news.

“It’s a part of Istanbul [experience] that you should live and feel. I usually bring my guests coming to Turkey to taste fish sandwich from the boats,” she says sitting next to her aunt who came to visit her in Turkey.

Yasemin Haverkamp is a saleswoman living and working in Germany and says she brought her German 70-year-old mother-in-law because all of her friends who had visited Turkey recommended she eat fish sandwiches.

Haverkamp’s husband Gerlind, eats the fish sandwich every time he visits Istanbul, and he says the golden rule known among tourists.

“You should eat in the boats, not from the restaurants.”

Bayram Ceylan, manager of one of the fish boats says: “When you say Ortakoy, it’s kumpir, when you say Beyoglu, it’s chocolate, when you say Eminonu it’s fish sandwich.” But his main concern is on the possible unemployment of the crews of the three boats currently functioning there.

Ceylan has always been in fish business but began managing one of the boats since 2007, when the boat owners signed a 10-year contract with the municipality. He says he doesn’t know what’s behind the municipality’s decision of removing the Eminonu’s signature fish boats but hopes that the decision will be revoked completely.