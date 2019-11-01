The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR will engage with Turkey over its plan to resettle as many as two million Syrian refugees back across its southern border, the world body announced.

The announcement came after one hour of closed-door talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday at Vahdettin Pavilion in the historic city of Istanbul.

"President Erdogan presented the secretary-general with a Turkish plan for new settlement areas for the return of Syrian refugees," UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters in New York on Friday.

"The secretary-general stressed the basic principles relating to the voluntary, safe and dignified return of refugees. He informed the president that UNHCR will immediately form a team to study the proposal and engage in discussions with Turkish authorities, in line with its mandate."