Most South Asian cities have been struggling with air pollution, according to a real-time air quality ranking report by IQ Air Visual.

On Wednesday, October 30, Delhi became the most polluted city in the world with an Air Quality Index (AQI) rate of 422. As of today, it’s almost reached an AQI rate of 540, which makes it ‘hazardous’ according to the report. Additionally, in some districts, the AQI rate has reached more than 600.

New Delhi is followed by Lahore, the Pakistani city with an overall AQI rate of 269.

The index measures the air quality of the cities based on live tracking of the AQI all over the world. The AQI takes into account five main pollutants - particulate matter with a diameter less than 10 micrometres (PM10), PM2.5, ozone (O3), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and carbon monoxide (CO).

Based on the classification of tracked data, AQI determines the quality of air in seven categories.

0-50: Good