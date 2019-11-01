The first day of Turkish and Russian joint patrols in northern Syria under a deal reached last month to clear the area of terrorists that began on Friday is over.

The joint patrol in north Syria is over after four hours, carried out 40 km east of Ras al Ayn and 30 km west of Qamishli, say military sources.

Over 400 IEDs, a bomb-loaded truck and a bomb-making plant belonging to the YPG/PKK have been destroyed, the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

Over one ton of ammonium nitrate, which is used to make bombs, was seized in Tal Abyad. Mortar ammunition, numerous grenades, 75 rockets were also detected, the ministry added.

On October 22, Turkey and Russia reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 kilometres south of Turkey's border with northern Syria within 150 hours and security forces from Turkey and Russia would conduct joint patrols there.