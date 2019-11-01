Lynn Darst and her husband were camped out in their motor home on the edge of their seats for four days wondering if their house would survive yet another wildfire menacing Sonoma County.

Flames had come close to their neighbourhood of spacious homes surrounded by vineyards two years ago and danger was closing in again.

"We were comfortable, but fearful of what the consequences could be," Darst said Thursday, the day after finding her home had been spared once again.

Darst was among the nearly 200,000 residents allowed to return home even as the fire burned along with several other blazes in the state. They were the lucky ones — at least 140 homes had been destroyed in the Sonoma fire.

The blaze was the largest to burn over a three-week siege of vicious gusts that fanned fast-moving wildfires across California and led utility companies to cut power to millions to prevent winds from blowing branches into electric lines and igniting an inferno.

Firefighters raced to battle the flames

The winds subsided in virtually all parts of the state on Thursday and forecasters anticipated at least a week of calm weather, though there was no rain in the forecast that would reduce the threat of fall fires.

However, winds lingered in some mountainous areas and they were blamed for driving a new wildfire that threatened homes Thursday night north of Los Angeles.

The fire on a hilltop near Santa Paula in Ventura County quickly grew to about 6 square miles (16 square kilometres).

It threatened the small, unincorporated community of Somis and prompted evacuation orders for about 7,500 people in an area that includes roughly 1,800 buildings, authorities said.

Hundreds of firefighters raced to battle the flames, aided by bulldozers and water-dropping helicopters.

The most devastating wildfires in California's history have occurred in the past two years in the fall, fueled by a combination of built-up brush, dry conditions and extreme winds. The anniversary of the deadliest of those — last year's fire that torched the town of Paradise and killed 85 — is next week.

The state experienced a wet winter with a large snowpack and temperatures and wind speeds didn't spike simultaneously over the summer, which has led a less destructive fire season overall.

Acreage burned this year is down nearly 90% from last year and 80% below the five-year average over the same period, according to figures compiled through Sunday by the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The moisture, however, has fueled explosive growth of grasses that have now shrivelled into golden and brown tinder.

With virtually no rain in October and bursts of erratic winds, fires sprang up across the state, forcing residents to flee homes at all hours as flames indiscriminately burned barns, sheds, mobile homes and multimillion-dollar mansions.

Conan O'Brien, Arnold Schwarzenegger and LeBron James evacuated hillside estates in Los Angeles while farmworkers were driven from homes in Sonoma County wine country where the fire leveled the historic Soda Rock Winery.

The causes of the fires have been just as diverse.

The blaze that destroyed dozens of trailers in Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park east of Los Angeles and killed two people was started when a trash truck dumped a flaming load of garbage that spread to grass and was swiftly whipped out of control by winds.