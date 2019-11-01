Democrats have swept a rules package for their impeachment probe of President Donald Trump through a divided House, as the chamber's first vote on the investigation highlighted the partisan breach the issue has only deepened.

By 232-196, lawmakers have approved the procedures they'll follow as weeks of closed-door interviews with witnesses evolve into public committee hearings and — almost certainly — votes on whether the House should recommend Trump's removal.

All voting Republicans opposed the package. Every voting Democrat but two supported it.

Trump tweeted, "Now is the time for Republicans to stand together and defend the leader of their party against these smears."

The vote is the first formal test of support for the inquiry launched on September 24.

The measure calls for public hearings and the release of transcripts from closed-door proceedings. It also outlines what rights Republican lawmakers and Trump himself would have to participate as the process moves ahead.

Republicans have accused Democrats of trampling on Trump's rights and keeping the process too secret.

The US Constitution gives the House broad authority to set ground rules for an impeachment inquiry and Democrats say they are following House rules on investigations. They have promised to hold public hearings on the case against Trump.

Ex-Trump aide confirms Biden probe linked to Ukraine aid

A former top White House official confirmed Thursday that military aid to Ukraine was held up by Trump's demand for the ally to investigate Democrats and Joe Biden, but testified there's nothing illegal, in his view, about the quid pro quo at the center of the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry.