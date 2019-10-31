Daesh confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi in a statement on Thursday and named his replacement as Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Quraishi.

"We mourn you... commander of the faithful," said Abu Hamza al Quraishi – presented as the terrorist group's new spokesman – in an audio statement.

Baghdadi, who led Daesh since 2014 and was the world's most wanted man, was killed in a US special forces raid in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib on Sunday.

The group also confirmed the killing in another raid the following day of the group's previous spokesman Abu Hassan al Muhajir.

The statement said Daesh's legislative and consultative body convened after the 48-year-old Iraqi-born terrorist chief's death.

"The Islamic State [Daesh] shura council convened immediately after confirming the martyrdom of Sheikh Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, and the elders of the holy warriors agreed" on a replacement, said the seven-minute message.

Little is known about Hashimi, whose name was seldom mentioned as a possible successor the multiple times that Baghdadi was reported killed in recent years.

"We don't know much about him except that he is the leading judge of IS [Daesh] and he heads the Sharia committee," said Hisham al Hashemi, an Iraqi expert on Daesh.

The Daesh spokesman also issued a stark warning to the United States, whose President Donald Trump announced Baghdadi's death in a televised address from the White House.