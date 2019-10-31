The villagers had washed nearly all the blood off the dirty mud track where five Muslim Indian labourers were shot dead by insurgents on Tuesday evening in the village of Katrasoo, in Kulgam district, India-administered Kashmir.

On Wednesday noon, a small amount of blood, like a stubborn witness, still floated in a corner of the puddle created by a leaking pipe. A group of young children, holding each other’s hands, stood near the spot: their first sighting of human blood that has been shed copiously for the past 30 years in the region.

A man shoos the kids away, pulls out a bundle of recently husked paddy grass from a shed and rubs blood off a patch of earth nearby, lest somebody ‘sins’ by walking over it. The blood is also a painful reminder of the impoverished deceased who were a familiar name in every village household, having worked the farms or lent help in construction and other odd jobs in return for seven dollars a day and two free meals.

Though nearly all villagers, children and women included, have been to the spot of the killings, none had the will or the courage to visit the room where the five men and two other fellow workers, all hailing from West Bengal state of India, had been living.

“What is there to see except the fact of their abject poverty,” said an elderly man, pointing to the room.

A narrow, decrepit and steep staircase leads to the room with three walls lined with plywood shelves up to the low ceiling, most of which are empty. A few cheap sickles, flimsy blankets, a gas stove and glasses lie scattered on the even flimsier flooring. The men seemed to have pushed austerity to its limits to save every penny. Before being taken away by the gunmen, the deceased had probably been stuffing paddy grass into wooden boxes to increase the life of the apples gifted by the villagers: the only luxury item they would carry home every year. Dozens of apples were strewn on the floor. They had even hired a taxi for the journey home.

The deceased had fled the Valley a few days before August 5, the day the far-right Indian government withdrew special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir region after rushing in hundreds of thousands of soldiers and imposing a communications lockdown.

Fearing a backlash, the Indian government had asked its citizens to leave the region. But such was their faith in the local hospitality that they returned only after a month. After all, no Indian worker—more than half a million had been coming in the past few years for better wages and salubrious weather--had been killed in the past 30 years of insurgency.

A young man, swearing on the life of his two-year-old daughter, said he couldn’t eat a thing because of the killings. He recalled his conversations with one of fallen men, the most gregarious of the bunch, known to him as Babloo, a common faith-neutral nickname in the sub-continent. Many villagers did not know the deceased were Muslims, though they had been coming to Kashmir for up to 15 years.