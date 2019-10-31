Lebanon's president said on Thursday that the country's next cabinet should include ministers picked on skills, not political affiliation, seemingly endorsing a demand by a two-week-old protest movement for a technocratic government.

Michel Aoun's speech came as Lebanese protesters tried to block reopened roads and prevent their unprecedented non-sectarian push for radical reform from petering out.

It followed the resignation of prime minister Saad Hariri's government on Tuesday, which had been met with cheers from crowds seeking the removal of a political class seen as corrupt, incompetent and sectarian.

"Ministers should be selected based on their qualifications and experience, not their political loyalties," Aoun said in a televised speech on the third anniversary of his presidency, pledging also to combat corruption and enact serious reforms.

But his speech was met with disdain by demonstrators in central Beirut who, in response to his words, chanted the popular refrain of the 2011 Arab uprisings, "The people demand the fall of the regime."

Nihmat Badreddine, an activist, said the president's promises were "good in theory."

"But there is no mechanism for implementation ... and there is no deadline" she said, expressing fears of a stalled process.

Sparked on October 17 by a proposed tax on free calls made through messaging apps such as WhatsApp, the protests have morphed into a cross-sectarian street mobilisation against an entire political class that has remained largely unchanged since the end of the country's 1975-1990 civil war.

Some schools have reopened this week and banks were due to reopen on Friday, as the protests piled more economic pressure on a country that has been sliding towards debt default in recent months.

Dangerous crossroads

Key members of the outgoing government, including the Shia Hezbollah movement and the Christian president's Free Patriotic Movement have warned repeatedly against the chaos a government resignation could cause.

"Lebanon is at a dangerous crossroad, especially with regards to the economy," Aoun said on Thursday.

"So there is a dire need for a harmonious government that can be efficient without getting tangled in political disputes."

Aoun has asked Hariri's government to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new one can be formed, but Lebanon has entered a phase of acute political uncertainty, even by its own dysfunctional standards.