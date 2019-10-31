WhatsApp, a communications service owned by Facebook, filed a complaint against NSO Group on Tuesday in US District Court in California. WhatsApp accuses the Israeli technology company (acquired by Novalpina Capital) of selling spyware that infects targeted users’ phones and devices and transmits their information to third parties.

In an opinion piece written for the Washington Post, WhatsApp head Neil Cathcart said: “While their attack was highly sophisticated, their attempts to cover their tracks were not entirely successful.”

NSO Group is known for its surveillance software Pegasus, which reportedly has the ability to turn on a phone’s camera and microphone, sift through emails and messages and collect location data.

Pegasus works by placing a call to a targeted user’s phone via WhatsApp. The targeted user doesn’t even have to answer the call for the spyware to be installed in their phone.

The NSO Group bills itself as creating “technology that helps government agencies prevent and investigate terrorism and crime to save thousands of lives around the globe”.

However, WhatsApp says the software was misused to target “at least 100 human-rights defenders, journalists and other members of civil society across the world.”

In the Washington Post opinion piece, Cathcart warns: “Tools that enable surveillance into our private lives are being abused, and the proliferation of this technology into the hands of irresponsible companies and governments puts us all at risk.”

A report in the New York Times that quotes the lawsuit puts the total number of breaches at more than 1,400 people in 20 countries.

Despite NSO Group’s denial that its spyware is used to target civilians, Canada’s Citizen Lab believes otherwise. The Citizen Lab is an interdisciplinary laboratory based at the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy, University of Toronto. It has been assisting WhatsApp in its research into the app hacks detected in May 2019, especially to identify cases “where the suspected targets of this attack were members of civil society, such as human rights defenders and journalists”.

A report by the Citizen Lab points out: “NSO Group spyware is being sold to government clients without appropriate controls over how it is employed by those clients. They are, in turn, using NSO’s technology to hack into the devices of members of civil society, including journalists, lawyers, political opposition, and human rights defenders—with potential lethal consequences.”

