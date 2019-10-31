On the outskirts of Tripoli, days of silence are broken by bursts of heavy artillery fire. Fighters camped out for weeks in abandoned houses watch for movement on enemy lines. A drone buzzes overhead and strikes, causing brief panic.

The nervy ebb and flow of the battle for Libya's capital shows no sign of changing soon.

Nearly seven months after warlord Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive against the city, the war has reached an impasse that foreign support on both sides has failed to unlock.

Thousands of people have been killed in sporadic fighting since 2014 between factions in the east and west. The violence has allowed militants and migrant smugglers to flourish, hit Libya's oil industry and divided the country's key institutions.

Leaders on both sides appear to be ruling out any compromise.

For those in Tripoli, Haftar must withdraw to his stronghold in the east before any ceasefire.

"We hope this war ends today, but the political leadership clarified that for talks on a ceasefire the invader should return to where he came from," Osama al Juweili, a top military commander of forces aligned with the internationally recognised government in Tripoli said in an interview.

Haftar has said he is willing to seek a political solution but only once the capital is rid of the armed groups that provide the Tripoli government with its core support.

Lacking momentum to bring local groups to his side, Haftar may be playing a long game, waiting for splits among previously fractured forces fighting against him, said Tarek Megerisi, a policy fellow at the European Council of Foreign Relations.

"The state of war that they're in is becoming more normalised," he said. "That makes further wars more likely."

Shifting alliances

Forces on both sides are drawn from locally based armed groups that have made up Libya's shifting alliances since the NATO-backed uprising that overthrew Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Those fighting with the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli were often at odds before this year's war mobilised them against Haftar, whom they accuse of seeking to return Libya to one-man rule.

Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) has extended its reach through tenuous local alliances, and struggled to control parts of the east despite support from abroad.

UN experts said much of that backing came from the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, and Haftar has been received on official visits by both. The UAE and Egypt have either not responded to UN requests for information or denied material support.

Reluctant to engage in full-blown combat and risk heavy casualties, both sides have looked to foreign backers to turn the tide in their favour around Tripoli by deploying drones with precision-guided missiles.

Turkey has provided and operated Bayraktar drones for the Tripoli government, while the LNA uses Chinese-made Wing Loon drones operated by the UAE, analysts and diplomats say.

Emirati and Turkish officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mobilising for a major operation is made harder because of the threat from the air, said Megerisi.