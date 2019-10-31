WORLD
Car bomb kills at least 8 civilians in Syria's Afrin, injures 14
The explosive-laden vehicle detonated in a grocery market in the city's centre.
A general view of Syria’s Afrin province is pictured. / AA
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
October 31, 2019

At least eight civilians were killed and 14 others, including two children, were injured on Thursday in a car bomb attack in Syria's northwestern city of Afrin.

An explosive-laden vehicle detonated in a grocery market at Afrin city centre, and the explosion also caused material damage.

Although no specific terrorist group was mentioned, YPG/PKK terror group uses car bombs to attack civilians in Afrin.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of around 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. 

The terrorist group YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.

In January 2018, Turkey launched the major military offensive Operation Olive Branch in an effort to purge Afrin of YPG/PKK terrorist elements.

Afrin was liberated on March 18, 2018, on the operation's 58th day.

SOURCE:AA
