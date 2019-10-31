WORLD
3 MIN READ
New powerful quake hits South Philippines
The 6.5 magnitude quake hit the island of Mindanao, the US Geological Survey said, in the same area where a strong tremor killed at least six people on Tuesday.
Eva's Hotel stands damaged after a strong earthquake in Kidapawan, north Cotabato province, Philippines, Thursday, October 31, 2019. / AP
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
October 31, 2019

A powerful quake struck in the southern Philippines on Thursday sending people fleeing from homes, schools and malls, with initial reports of damage to some buildings.

The 6.5 magnitude quake hit the island of Mindanao, the US Geological Survey said, in the same area where a strong tremor killed at least six people on Tuesday.

The quake's epicentre was 33 km (20 miles) northeast of Tulunan town in Cotabato province, which lies west of Davao City.

Frightened residents ran to safety as the strong shaking hit just as businesses and classes opened for the day.

"Everyone rushed outside," said Reuel Limbungan, mayor of the Tulunan town, which was once again near the epicentre. "It was as strong as the previous one."

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the quake.

USGS initially said the quake had a magnitude of 6.8, and added there was no threat of a tsunami.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said Thursday's quake could be considered an aftershock following the 6.6 quake that jolted central Mindanao on October 29. 

The Philippines suffers regular tremors as part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

This is the third quake to strike in the same area of Mindanao island, which makes up the southern third of the Philippines, since mid-October.

The area was still suffering the effects of a 6.4-magnitude quake that hit less than two weeks ago, killing at least five people and damaging dozens of buildings.

Hundreds of people were still displaced two weeks after that quake when the new one struck earlier this week, forcing hundreds more from their homes.

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
