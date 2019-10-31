Democrats set the stage Wednesday for certain House approval of the ground rules lawmakers will use when they consider impeaching President Donald Trump as the chamber braced for its first showdown over the inquiry.

There was no doubt that the Democratic-controlled body would approve the eight pages of procedures on Thursday, with each side likely to lose a handful of defectors, if any.

"As much as this president flaunts the Constitution, we are going to protect it," House Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern, D-Mass., said as his panel debated the procedures.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told The Associated Press that the package creates "much more of a politically closed system than an open system."

That echoed Republican complaints that the Democratic-run process has been secretive and tilted against them. Democrats say their plan follows how impeachment efforts against Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton were run.

John Bolton to testify

Trump's former national security advisor John Bolton has been asked to testify in the impeachment probe examining potential abuse of power by the president, US media reported Wednesday.

Bolton, who resigned in September, has been called on to testify behind closed doors on November 7, The Washington Post reported, as the White House seeks to limit cooperation with the probe by current and former administration officials.

Bolton was reported to have expressed alarm over secret administration efforts, including by Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democrats including potential Trump presidential rival Joe Biden.

Bolton's lawyer and Democratic aides did not respond to requests for comment on the testimony notice or say whether Bolton had agreed to appear before investigators.

Showdown ahead

The investigation is focused on Trump's efforts to push Ukraine to investigate his Democratic political opponents by withholding military aid and an Oval Office meeting craved by the country's new president.

It is likely to take weeks or more before the House votes on whether to actually impeach Trump. If the House impeaches Trump, the Senate would hold a trial to decide whether to remove him from office.

Both parties' leaders were rounding up votes as Thursday's roll call approached, with each side eager to come as close to unanimity as possible.

Republicans said a solid GOP "no" vote would signal to the Senate that the Democratic push is a partisan crusade against a president they have never liked. McCarthy, R-Calif., said he's unaware of any Republican even "leaning toward voting for it."