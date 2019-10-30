The commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Kenneth F McKenzie, rejected claims late Wednesday that Turkey's Operation Peace Spring delayed the raid on Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi.

Answering a question regarding the claims, he said "Absolutely not. We chose the time based on a variety of factors."

Turkey launched its military operation against YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria on October 9 with an aim to establish a safe zone along its border.

Pentagon releases Baghdadi raid video

The Pentagon released video and photos on Wednesday of the US special forces raid that resulted in the death of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi.

Among the images released by the Defense Department was grainy black-and-white footage of US troops approaching on foot the high-walled compound in northwestern Syria where Baghdadi was holed up.

The Pentagon also released video of airstrikes on a group of unknown militants on the ground who opened fire on the helicopters that ferried US forces in for the assault on Baghdadi's compound in Syria's Idlib province.

Before and after pictures of the isolated compound were also released.

The compound was razed by US munitions after the raid, leaving it looking like "a parking lot with large potholes," said Marine Corps General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command.

McKenzie, speaking to reporters at the Pentagon, provided several new details about Sunday's raid.

He said that two children were killed – and not three as President Donald Trump previously said – when Baghdadi blew himself up with a suicide vest in a tunnel as he tried to escape US troops.

He said the children appeared to be under 12 years old.

McKenzie was asked about Trump's claim that Baghdadi had fled into the tunnel "crying and whimpering."

"About Baghdadi's last moments, I could tell you this," he said. "He crawled into a hole with two small children and blew himself up while his people stayed on the ground."