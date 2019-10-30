The UK Parliament has now legislated that it will hold a general election on December 12, something the sitting Conservative government has been preparing for since the summer.

Both the Conservative and Labour party MPs are nervous about this election, very few wanted it given the volatile mood in the country.

Labour Party MPs are nervous because the party lags behind the Conservative Party by a 10 percentage point margin on 25 percent of the vote with the Conservatives on 35 percent.

Another reason many in the Labour Party did not want the vote is because of the chaos, unclear messaging and crippling infighting that has now spilled into the open with the largest anti-Brexit group, the People’s Vote, in open internal wrangling over the direction of the campaign.

The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, a lukewarm EU enthusiast, after stalling government attempts at an early election three times, finally agreed once Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed that the UK would not crash out of the EU.

Johnson, who has been running a minority government for the last few months, finally managed to get an election that had been rebuffed by the UK parliament and had paralysed his government.

Issues in forthcoming elections

Johnson’s main campaign slogan will likely be “get Brexit done” a message he hopes to bank on given the three arduous years that Brexit has taken up and the resulting weariness it has caused.

He will likely have plenty of ammunition and will suggest that parliament has frustrated him again and again in his attempt to get “get Brexit done”.

Johnson had earlier indicated that he would “rather be dead in a ditch” than ask the EU for a delay to Brexit past the October 31 deadline.

In a humiliating climbdown, but one which he can suggest parliament forced him into, he sent a letter to the EU for an extension.

The Labour Party, on the other hand, has struggled to put forth a clear message on Brexit. At a party conference last month the party finally settled on a position that it would negotiate a closer relationship with the EU than the current government has and then it would put it up to a referendum.

Whether such a strategy would work remains to be seen, but several critics have pointed out that voters are tired of the Brexit process and Labour’s position would likely only extend the process.