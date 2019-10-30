Therefore, the countries that I can point out to that have independence in the region are countries like Turkey because they can direct their political decisions on the basis of what they see are in the best interests of their people. If they make mistakes, the government is held accountable because there is a process, there is a political process of free and fair elections. When you have dictatorship, as in the case of Egypt, you have tyranny and no one is held accountable for major strategic mistakes that future generations have to pay to pay a high price for.

We need a clear and independent political and economic agenda that is for the benefit of the whole nation and not just a minority. In the case of Egypt, as is the case of many Arab countries, the interest that comes first or maybe the only interest is the interest of the one-man show and those who support him.

We see recently in the protests in different parts of the Arab world, even in Lebanon where there is a more open political system, ordinary citizens are saying, “Look, the elite are corrupt, the level of wealth that exists among the Lebanese political elite is based on corruption that is not acceptable.”

Therefore, people have come out, they’ve come out to protest and they’re dismayed at the political elite that has not delivered and has nurtured sectarianism for it's interests.

One of the most important signals of change that brings hope to all of us are the elections in Tunisia lately and that the democratic process is underway. People have made their choice. They have made a choice for someone outside the usual political elite and someone who is known to be non-corrupt.

Unfortunately, in the case of Egypt we had that chance. In 2012, the Egyptians elected a man who was not corrupt, who was a civilian, who was outside the military establishment and whose hands were clean and who wanted reform and who wanted the rich to pay their taxes and who had a clear vision as to Egypt’s national interests.

The military intervened and it intervened with the support of regional powers and international powers.

Until we can have leaders that are truly independent and whose people can remove them and install them through free and fair elections and so long as we have the interference of regional powers and international powers in the decisions of our governments we’re not independent.

What do you think about the Muslim Brotherhood? Do you think they are still relevant or have they become irrelevant? What is your take on them?

MA: I think the Muslim Brotherhood are an integral part of society. I think the Muslim Brotherhood first and foremost represent an idea. And that idea cannot be destroyed through repression.

I think the very fact that Arab regimes consider the Muslim Brotherhood to be an enemy is because they know very clearly that the Muslim Brotherhood promote an idea that is based on Islam but at the same time as we saw in Egypt and as we’ve seen in other countries they’re willing to play by the rules of the democratic game - and that frightens dictatorial Arab regimes. Because these regimes want to maintain the status quo and do not want any accountability of their regimes they therefore view the Muslim Brotherhood as a threat.

Although of course now we see that they attack everyone who dares oppose them whether Muslim Brotherhood or liberal or secular as is the case in Egypt.

The Muslim Brotherhood will remain a key and leading component of our societies they cannot be ignored. They express the hopes of millions. I think the idea that the Brotherhood is not significant is not true. I think even the West is very much aware of that. Any real democratic political process has to include the largest organised political and social movement in the country.

What do you think about the current political state across the Middle East?

MA: I believe our people across the Middle East suffer from a grave injustice both political and economic. We do not have independence we believe that we are independent states but we’re not. Across the whole Arab region outside powers play with our people's interests and future through regimes that do not represent their people.

We do not have the freedom to make really independent political choices that benefit our people. And the regimes that exist in our part of the world are proxies for outside powers and regional powers that serve the interests of those that are inimical to the interests of the vast majority of our people.

You talk about how Middle Eastern states are dependent on Western powers or they’re kind of proxies for Western powers. When do you think this system, this political framework started?

MA: I think it’s a historical one and It is a product of colonialism in our region and the break up of the Ottoman Empire. And I think it is a reflection of the fact that these outside powers have always wanted to exploit our resources in one way or another whether they in the past wanted trade routes or later they wanted to have the best deal on our oil and gas or whether for their own perception of security interests. While, in fact real security and stability between nations is built on mutual respect and one that serves the interests of its people.

But I also think the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948 was a continuation of colonialism by other means. It is a bastion of colonialism in our region. Today, it supports and directs some of the most harmful regimes to the interests of our people.

Some say that we are seeing a shift with the withdrawal of the United States from the region. No, the United States is ensuring that others do its work for it. Furthermore, they have sided with Israel and believe it can protect them against the growing anger of their own people.

We’re in a very very dangerous situation in our region. But at the same time I believe the weaker parties in the medium to long-term are the regimes. They are looking left and right finding allies among enemies of the people, but ultimately it’s not going to work because ultimately we are the majority. Ultimately this is our land and our resources and we will reclaim it. We will reclaim not in order to go to war with anyone, not to create disorder, but on the contrary, in order to establish stability and security in our region and a fair system in which we have better relations with the rest of the world based on mutual respect where our partners are ones that respect us and who we respect.

But that won’t happen with us being powerless. We have to empower ourselves, we have to take the reins of power, and we’ll have to establish governments that represent us and represent our interests. That’s the first step.

The second step is that we have to cooperate with each other and break down the barriers in the region, so we can better serve the interests of all people across the region through economic cooperation and development.

We need to work to build societies that protect the rights of their citizens and are free of outside interference and exploitation. We need to achieve the second phase of our independence and that is the end of dictatorship and authoritarianism in our region.