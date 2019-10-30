The foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia and Iran reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria in a joint statement on Tuesday.

They issued the statement as guarantor states of the Astana process on the peaceful settlement of the Syrian crisis ahead of the first meeting of the Constitutional Committee of Syria, which consists of Assad regime, opposition and civil society members.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen had earlier met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif ahead of the committee's inaugural meeting Wednesday.

They expressed their conviction that the launch of the Constitutional Committee proved "there could be no military solution to the Syrian conflict."

They said they were committed to advancing a viable and lasting Syrian-led, Syrian-owned and UN-facilitated political process in line with UN Security Council resolution 2254, which was backed by all members of the Security Council.

Cavusoglu said Turkey believes its Russian partners regarding the withdrawal of the YPG from the safe zone area in northern Syria but felt otherwise about the terrorists.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, US and the UK. The group occupies near one-third of Syrian territory.

"Russia informed us that PKK/YPG elements left. We have to believe our Russian partners, but we cannot trust terrorists," Cavusoglu said at the press conference in Geneva with his Russian and Iranian counterparts.

He said the launch of talks for a new Syrian constitution is a huge step forward.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.