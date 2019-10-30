On Saturday, the Chilean president put his ministers on notice, as he looked to reshuffle his cabinet amid mass protests.

On Friday, more than a million people joined a peaceful rally demanding more equality in Chile.

Santiago Governor Karla Rubilar said that the protests on Friday represented “a dream for a new Chile”.

Protests in Chile grew after a now-suspended increase to metro prices. This situation evolved to show wider societal grievances, centring on what Chileans say is a widening inequality.

Beyond cases of looting, 19 Chileans have died and over a thousand have been injured.

Allegations of torture and abuse by state forces are set to be investigated by the UN when a delegation arrives in Chile on Monday. Chile’s human rights commission (INDH) reports that there have been 17 cases of sexual violence.

“We are in a new reality,” said President Sebastian Pinera but by Sunday his popularity in the opinion polls had fallen according to local reports.

As Chileans unite, teachers in particular are demanding wholesale changes to education, as they call for more equality.

Luis Videla is a 58-year-old history teacher from the Colegio de San Fransciso De La Florida. He held a banner aloft calling out the government’s wealth.

“I believe it is time to end inequality, there’s few people with lots and a lot of people with little money and it’s badly distributed,” said Videla.

“Children don’t have the education they deserve. Very few people have a lot of money. Most of us live on the margins,” he said

“One works trying to give their best so that the children and youth can aspire towards a better future.”

‘Completely private’

Chileans see education as a contentious issue where there are three types of education: private, subsidised education (half funded by the state and half private) and state education, according to Jaime Urzua Parra a professor at the Faculty of Medical Sciences at the University of Chile and Director of the College for Occupational Therapy in Chile.

"In Chile we have a good education, but it’s completely private, which is down to the market and not regulated by the state,” said Parra.

Public education is considered low in quality and lacking in resources and Parra said it’s down to the uneven distribution of wealth - affecting the quality of education for students.

“It’s so segregated, so divided, so disjointed that in only the distance of 1km we have a high school of excellent quality and nearby a precarious school which depends on the municipality,” explained Parra.

Lisette Millacoi is a 29-year-old English teacher from the Mapuche community.

She said her school in downtown Maipu, Santiago, lacks a lot of resources and investment from the state.

“The government doesn’t help much with classroom materials for students. We have to buy things out of our remit like clothes for school children. Nobody [in government] recognises our grievances,” she said.

Jessica Solar, a 39-year-old PE teacher works with many of the children who come from delicate situations.

“We work with vulnerable children. They arrive without having breakfast. We support them with clothing and food, useful things. They come from a context where their parents have little education. They don’t have a good job.”

She said it affects their possibilities in life.

Children as ‘criminals’

Solar said the National Minors’ Service in Chile (SENAME) should do more.

“It treats children as if they were criminals. Children committing crimes have been left in a vulnerable position or abused or not looked after by the family and it can’t be like this,” she said.

She feels that they should better invest their money, especially as around 90 percent of the children she teaches are vulnerable.

Beyond the situation in classrooms, teachers say their futures are far from resolved too.

Millacoi said she has to work extra hours and gets very little back in return. It is a similar case for many teachers for many Chilean teachers.

“Our salary doesn’t event pay 50 percent of our work,” said Saulo Hormazabal, a 33-year-old history teacher in Santiago.

He said it doesn’t take into consideration a lot of time spent preparing classes and the frequent challenging situations from students’ life at home, were the family dynamic is often fractured.