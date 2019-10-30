A total of 43 people were arrested across Turkey on Tuesday for their suspected links to the terrorist organisation Daesh, said security sources.

In northwestern Bursa province, a total of 26 suspects, including 12 Syrian nationals, were arrested by counter-terrorism units of the provincial police department, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In central Konya province, police arrested nine people for their suspected links to the terrorist organisation Daesh, said another source.

Three more suspected members of the terrorist organisation were arrested in Istanbul. Turkish police also confiscated a rifle, a gun, bullets and organisational materials during the operation in Istanbul.

The suspects were in preparation of a terror attack during the Republic Day ceremonies in Istanbul, said the source.

TRT World's Saleh Sadi reports.

In a separate operation in southern Mersin province, five suspects were arrested. The suspects were plotting a terror attack, following the killing of Daesh chief Abu Bakr al Baghdadi.