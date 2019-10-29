Russia has informed Turkey that YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria have completed their withdrawal from areas near the border, in accordance with a deal agreed between Ankara and Moscow, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"Russia informed our competent authorities of the terror groups' complete withdrawal from there," Erdogan said in a televised speech in Ankara marking Turkey's Republic Day.

"The 120-hour agreement with the US and the 150-hour agreement with Russia that we made ended. We will have talks tomorrow," he added.

That deadline expired at 1500 GMT on Tuesday.

Erdogan said that apart from Turkey, everyone who is interested in Syria has a primary goal of controlling oil resources.

"A primitive understanding that considers a drop of oil more valuable than a drop of blood, is blatantly obvious," he said.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

'We believe Russia but cannot trust terrorists' – Cavusoglu

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that Turkey believes its Russian partners over the withdrawal of YPG from the region, but cannot trust terrorists.

"Russia informed us PKK/YPG elements left. We have to believe our Russian partners but we cannot trust terrorists," Cavusoglu said at a press conference with his Russian and Iranian counterparts in Geneva.

Touching on the Syria Constitutional Committee meetings that will start tomorrow, he said that the launch of talks for a new Syria constitution is a huge step forward.

Turkey rejects US lawmakers' backing of sanctions