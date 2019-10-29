NEW DELHI — Almost three months since a security clampdown was imposed in India-administered Kashmir, the Indian government on Tuesday invited the first international delegation of 23-members of the European Union (EU) to visit the disputed region.

The announcement of the EU delegation quickly drew controversy, however.

Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from the UK Chris Davies said that he had received an invitation to travel to the disputed region but the offer was "withdrawn" after he insisted on moving in the Valley “unaccompanied by military, police or security forces”. Many observers also pointed out that most of the visiting EU members belonged to Europe's far-right parties and have a reputation of peddling both Islamophobic and anti-immigration views.

South Asia analyst Peter Friedrich criticised India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entertaining right-wing EU parliamentarians in the troubled region.

"Modi handpicks EU's fascist friendly parliamentarians for a Potemkin village tour of #Kashmir so they can return to pump pro-BJP/RSS propaganda into Europe," Friedrich wrote on Twitter.

Member of the European Parliament from the UK's Labour Party Theresa Griffin also questioned the locus standi of the visiting EU delegation.

"To be absolutely clear - the group of far-right MEPs currently visiting #Kashmir are not in any way an ‘official’ delegation. They do not speak for the European Parliament. The shutdown in Kashmir must be ended and constitutional rule of law restored," Griffin wrote on Twitter.

The team originally comprised of 27 parliamentarians, mostly from the extreme right or right-wing parties, but four did not travel to Kashmir and have reportedly returned to their respective countries.

The members of the delegation are from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia among others.

Backed by the Indian government, the visit has been described as “unofficial”, while several European embassies in New Delhi were unaware of it until it became public knowledge on Monday.

"The delegation of MEPs is not on an official visit in India and came here at the invitation of a non-government group," an EU official in India told AFP, on condition of anonymity.

"We are not organising any of their meetings," the EU official added.

The members of the delegation met Indian prime minister on Monday.

In a statement issued by the Indian Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi said that India's relationship with the European Union is based on shared interests and common commitment to democratic values.

While welcoming the EU delegation, Modi said he's hopeful that the visiting members will have a fruitful visit to various parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, which was put under a severe lockdown for several weeks after New Delhi unilaterally ended its semi-autonomous status on August 5.

The trip comes after US members of Congress expressed concern over a lack of access for diplomats and foreign media in the disputed region. US Congressman Chris Van Hollen was not allowed to visit Srinagar, the main city of Kashmir, earlier this month.

During the two-day visit, the delegation is expected to be briefed by government officials on the prevailing situation in Kashmir. On Tuesday, it was scheduled to meet top officials of the Indian army and other security agencies at the 15 Corps Headquarters in Srinagar.

Amid the visit by the EU members, Kashmir on Tuesday observed a complete shutdown.

Reports of protests and clashes between people and the Indian security forces poured out from several parts of Srinagar city and South Kashmir. At least four people were injured during clashes in which police were firing.

The EU parliamentarians’ visit comes after Modi-government declined to allow a delegation of India's elected parliamentarians to visit Kashmir. Parliamentarian and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India in September, seeking free access to the Kashmir region.

‘State-Guided Tour’