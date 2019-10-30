At least five people were killed by suspected militants in India-administered Kashmir on Tuesday, police said, as a group of European Union lawmakers began the first visit by a foreign delegation to the disputed region since New Delhi revoked its autonomy in August.

In the single bloodiest incident in recent months, two police officials said the five men - all construction workers from West Bengal state in eastern India - were shot dead in the Kulgam district. One person was injured.

"Five-bullet ridden bodies were discovered from the room where these labourers were staying," one of the two police officials said. Both officials declined to be named since they are not authorised to speak to the media.

The latest killings followed a day of stone-throwing protests across parts of India-administered Kashmir after a weeks-long lull, triggered by the arrival of the EU lawmakers.

Residents voiced anger that the federal government was trying to show the delegation Kashmir was returning to normal, even as most mobile phone and Internet connections remain severed and daily life disrupted by a security clamp-down.

Two officials, one from the government and the other from the police and both declining to be named, said demonstrations began anew in around 40 different locations in the Himalayan territory, including the main city of Srinagar.

The demonstration in Srinagar started hours before the EU delegation's arrival and continued through the day. The security forces fired tear gas, the police official and Reuters witnesses said.

At least eight protesters were treated at Srinagar's main SMHS hospital for injuries.

Protesters also pelted security forces with stones in at least six other towns, the police official said.

India and Pakistan each claim the divided Himalayan territory of Kashmir in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting Indian control since 1989.

Most Kashmiris support the rebels' demand that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country, while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.

About 100,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian crackdown.

In early August, India’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government scrapped a decades-old clause that provided Kashmiris with a level of ostensible autonomy, and protected the demographic make-up of the majority-Muslim Himalayan state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the EU lawmakers on Monday and said their visit would give them a clear view of the development priorities of Kashmir, his office said.

But opposition parties were angry that the EU lawmakers were being allowed into a region from which most Indian politicians have been barred since August 5, when New Delhi revoked Kashmir's special status and stifled dissent.

"MPs (members of parliament) from Europe are welcome to go on a guided tour of Jammu and Kashmir while Indian MPs are banned and denied entry," Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet. "There is something very wrong with that."

Indian security officials turned back several opposition politicians from Srinagar airport over the last several weeks, saying the situation was not stable enough for such visits.