Masked gunmen opened fire at Iraqi protesters in the Shia holy city of Karbala on Tuesday, killing 18 people and wounding hundreds, security officials said, in one of the deadliest single attacks on protesters since anti-government demonstrations erupted earlier this month.

The attack, which happened overnight, came as Iraqis took to the streets for a fifth consecutive day, protesting their government's corruption, lack of services and other grievances.

The bloodshed in Karbala, a major pilgrimage site where a revered Shiite figure was killed in a 7th-century battle, could mark a turning point in the demonstrations.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack, and protesters said they did not know whether the masked men were riot police, special forces or Iran-linked militias. The protesters said Iraqi soldiers had been stationed around the protest site but withdrew after the attackers began firing tear gas and live fire.

The provincial governor, Nassif al Khutabi, denied that any protesters were killed, adding there were some injuries among security forces.

The protests across Iraq, leaderless and largely spontaneous, have been met with bullets and tear gas by security forces from the first day.

At least 73 protesters, not including the latest fatalities in Karbala‚ have been killed since anti-government demonstrations resumed on Friday after 149 were killed during an earlier wave of protests this month.

Security officials said Tuesday's attack happened in Karbala's Education Square, about 2 kilometres from the Imam Hussein Shrine, where protesters had set up tents for their sit-in. All the officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

An eyewitness said hundreds of protesters were in the encampment when live bullets were fired toward them from a passing car.

Then, masked gunmen in black plainclothes arrived and started shooting at the protesters, the witness said, speaking on condition of anonymity, fearing for his safety.