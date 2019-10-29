In recent weeks, a handful of high-ranking Golden Dawn members have testified in the ongoing trial of the party, shedding light on the neo-Nazi party’s internal operations and violent attacks on political opponents and migrants.

In September 2013, Golden Dawn member and cafeteria employee Giorgos Roupakias stabbed and killed 34-year-old anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas in Keratsini, a suburb of the port city Piraeus.

In the wake of Fyssas’s murder, authorities cracked down on Golden Dawn, arresting dozens of members in a massive operation that targeted the party.

Since April 2015, 69 Golden Dawn members- including much of the party’s leadership- have been on trial for charges including allegedly operating a criminal organisation.

What’s Golden Dawn’s history?

In 1980, Nikos Michaloliakos, who had a history of violent crimes and far-right activism, founded a national socialist journal called Golden Dawn.

Five years later, Michaloliakos registered the political association Popular National Movement – Golden Dawn, shortly after breaking away from the ultra-nationalist National Political Union.

Documents from that period demonstrate Golden Dawn’s adherence to National Socialism – the ruling ideology of Nazi Germany – and photographs show prominent members posing in front of Nazi flags and performing fascist salutes.

Although Golden Dawn occupied the political fringes, members of the group carried out a number of attacks in the early 1990s, most notably during demonstrations over the Macedonia name dispute between Greece and its northern neighbour.

Following the widespread upheaval over the Macedonia dispute, Golden Dawn registered as a political party in 1993.

But Golden Dawn found little success in the early years following its recognition as a political party. During the 1994 European Parliament elections, the party garnered less than a percent of the vote nationwide.

In September 1996, Golden Dawn participated in legislative elections for the first time, but the outcome was again unimpressive: the party only 4,487 votes around the country, less than a single percentage point.

Meanwhile, Golden Dawn continued to build a base of hardline followers, many of them regularly engaging in violence.

In 1998, prominent Golden Dawn member Antonis Androutsopoulos participated in the brutal beating of leftwing student activist Dimitris Kousouris, who was subsequently hospitalised for severe injuries. (Years later, Androutsopoulos was convicted of attempted murder for that incident.

Violence

Golden Dawn christened its long wave of violence against political opponents in the early 1990s.

In December 1992, party members are believed to have executed attacks on leftists and other political opponents after massive demonstrations over the country’s longstanding name dispute with its northern neighbour, Macedonia.

Investigative reporter Dimitris Psarras, author of several books on Greece’s radical right, was one of the few journalists closely tracking the organisation in its early years. “They had to show that they were different,” he told TRT World, “so they carried out these attacks.”

In 1998, a prominent Golden Dawn member Antonios “Periandros” Androutsopoulos assaulted Dimitris Kousouris, a leftwing student activist who had to be hospitalised owing to his injuries.

“Only then the system began to [understand],” Psarras explained of the 1998 incident.

The attack shocked many, but most observers still predicted that the party would not make much headway in electoral politics, pointing to its poor performance in 1994 European Parliament elections and 1996 legislative elections.

The party briefly dissolved in 2005, but party chief Nikos Michaloliakos announced in 2007 that Golden Dawn had resumed its political activities.

Although still largely on the outskirts of Greek politics, the party gradually constructed a base of hardline supporters.

When the global financial crisis, which started in 2009, started to send Greece’s economy plummeting in 2010, Golden Dawn was confronted with an opportunity.

Far-right violence targeting leftists and immigrants surged around the same time that party leader Michaloliakos landed a seat on the Athens city council in 2010.

The international watchdog Human Rights Watch documented 51 “serious attacks” between August 2009 and May 2012.

As Golden Dawn and other far-right groups harnessed anti-immigrant sentiment, the number of attacks surged.

In many of the instances of violence, attackers came equipped with weapons and shouted anti-immigrant and pro-Golden Dawn slogans, the HRW report notes.