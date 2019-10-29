With the unilateral US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, tensions between Tehran and Washington have increased despite attempts by Europe to convince the two parties to resolve their differences.

While US President Donald Trump is getting a lot of heat at home for his withdrawal, in Tehran, Iranians — be they hardliners or moderates — appear to have reached a consensus over how the country should react to Washington on both the nuclear deal and the issue of nuclear energy generally.

“In Iran, there is a unanimous voice for nuclear energy. There is a support for the continuation of the peaceful use of nuclear energy. There is also an overall support for talks and negotiations,” said Ali Asghar Soltanieh, Iran’s former top diplomat to the International Atomic Energy Agency, which was instrumental in mediating talks between Iran and the US and other countries.

The 2015, the Iran agreement created a mechanism called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to limit Tehran’s nuclear programme in exchange for easing economic sanctions against the country.

While European capitals and Tehran are negotiating hard to keep the agreement alive, without the involvement of the US, which has imposed harsh sanctions against Iran, it’s not clear how the nuclear deal could be implemented

Soltanieh, Iran’s former top nuclear negotiator, who is close to the spiritual leader and conservative circles, said so-called hardliners were aiming to balance caution with support for the country's moderate President Hassan Rouhani.

“There are concerns about to what extent we should compromise. This is the question. The degree of compromise is an issue for different groups, different people including intellectuals and different political parties [in Iran],” Soltanieh told TRT World.

According to Soltanieh, from the very beginning of the talks the most important issue for Iranian elites has been “how much we should trust the United States”.

Once-warm relations between Iran and the United States soured after an anti-monarchy coalition led by powerful Shia cleric, Ayatollah Khomeini, overthrew the Shah, installing a revolutionary government in 1979.

For four decades, Western powers and the US have hoped that revolutionary Iran will fall apart at some point under severe sanctions.

But it has not happened. Instead of standing down in response to Western sanctions, a now bolder Iran has established an even greater network in the Middle East and Central Asia, running its mainly Shia proxies from Afghanistan to Lebanon.

Former president Barack Obama tried to reestablish ties with Tehran, using the nuclear deal as part of a carrot and stick approach. But Trump rejected that tactic and right after he came to power, he dismantled it completely.

“The focal point in this whole process was whether we could trust the West, particularly the United States. Most of those opponents - or let’s say some people whom in the Western media are called hardliners - echoed the concern during the negotiations that we cannot trust the United States,” Soltanieh observed.

According to Soltanieh, as a result, Iran’s supposed hardliners have told Rouhani and his allies to be careful not to give up the country’s rights because nuclear energy is Tehran’s “inalienable right”.

Soltanieh explained that so-called hardliners had warned that the US would not adhere to its pledge.