Mass protests erupted last week in Chile after a proposed three percent hike to the metro price, which the government later overturned.

“The events that triggered all of this going on have to do with the price hike in the subway fare in Santiago that occurred two weeks ago” explained Chilean academic Rodolfo Disi Pavlic.

He said that the government and minister said things which angered Chileans.

“The minister of the economy said if people don’t want to pay as much then they should wake up earlier, so they pay the lower rate; without really acknowledging that many people in Santiago wake up at 5 in the morning or earlier just to get to their jobs everyday.”

Carmen Gloria Tudela Farias is a 35 year old psychologist. She says the issue of public transport is sensitive in Chile, especially for many marginalised sectors of society.

“There are poor people who live on the outskirts of Santiago who were excluded from the capitalist centre, so they have to take a long journey to work,” she says they are the ones who would have paid the real price for the proposed measure.

The issue struck a nerve for many Chileans, leading many to reflect deeply on their society and what many perceive as the rising social inequality - from the general cost of living to low salaries and poor services.

“You have a country that’s supposed to be stable and prosperous and reaching economic development but behind that you have a lot of grievances related to injustice - related to how wealth is distributed. How there are so many people that live pay check to pay check and not even that, many people use their credit cards to pay for food, phone and electricity bills,” said Pavlic.

He said initially students began fair dodging at the start of the last week. By Wednesday many college students joined them as things escalated, as workers joined them on Friday.

“It’s easier to frame issues dealing with injustice, with the unequal distribution of income and wealth when you have a right-wing or centre-right government,” said Pavlic.

“You have a president who is a billionaire and government ministers from backgrounds in corporations and big companies,'' he said.

'Awakening'

Macarena Bustos, 30, is a nurse working in the public healthcare system and like many on the streets she feels there is a social divide.

“It’s been an awakening for the Chilean population in terms of the powerful abuses from politicians and businesses gaining from our efforts of working.”

“Chile has awoken” is the chant which rings out at protests across the country.

In Santiago, Chile’s capital, largely peaceful protests have taken place across the city which sits in the backdrop of the Andean mountains. One key area for protests is Nunoa. Some remnants of the disturbances are visible on route to the square. A car dealership was torched and several cars lay burnt out next to it.

“One of the things I’m not very happy about is the amount of looting and the destruction of public and private infrastructure. No-one has seen that level of destruction since the 80s,” said Pavlic.

In the plaza of Nunoa, a swell of Chileans of different ages are carrying banners expressing their indignation, calling for President Pinera’s resignation or decrying the role of the state forces.

On the key themes across the protests are the ‘cacerolazos’, the banging of pots and pans in defiance. One protestor’s banner reads: ‘our wooden spoon against your bullets’.

There are different groups gathered together, many with Vuvuzelas, drums and raucous chants against the authorities and saying “long live Chile”.

'Right to live in peace'

On route to Plaza Italia, central Santiago, which is a bigger protest spot, the military closely guard metro stations. Authorities say 20 were torched by protestors.

In one Chilean home, the owners are letting their feelings be known, as ‘derecho de vivir en paz’ or right to live in peace by the sing-songwriter and political activist tortured and murdered in the dictatorship booms out in defiance.

“The only time we’ve seen this was during the coup d’etat from the dictatorship of Pinochet and for many people seeing this brings back memories - anger to see the military on the streets, to see how they repress people,” said Alexi Lawrence Diez, a 30 year old engineer, referring to the unrest.