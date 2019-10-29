Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong was barred Tuesday from standing in an upcoming local election, after months of huge and frequently violent protests in the city.

Wong, one of the most prominent figures in the otherwise leaderless and faceless movement, accused the government of "political screening" after an election officer ruled his nomination for the November poll invalid.

"I strongly condemn the government for conducting political screening and censorship, depriving me of my political rights," he said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Wong said that he was the only candidate who had been disqualified out of more than 1,100 candidates from running in local district council elections due to be held in November.

Wong said on Twitter that being barred proves Beijing is manipulating the election through political censorship and screening.

In response to media enquiries, a government spokesman said one candidate nomination was declared invalid because they advocate "self-determination" for Hong Kong, which is inconsistent with the Basic Law, the city's mini-constitution.

The government statement did not identify Wong by name.

"The candidate cannot possibly comply with the requirements of the relevant electoral laws," the spokesman added.

Hong Kong has been battered by nearly five months of pro-democracy protests which Beijing and its local leaders have taken a hard line against.