Turkey’s Justice Ministry said in a statement on Monday it conveyed a letter of an extradition request to the Foreign Ministry to be sent to the US for the arrest of YPG/PKK terrorist Ferhat Abdi Sahin.

The extradition request came after a red notice was issued for Sahin, code-named Mazloum Kobani.

In Turkey’s request, Sahin is charged with “founding and masterminding an armed terrorist organisation” and “disrupting the unity and territorial integrity of the state.”

The extradition request was issued in accordance with the provisions of the “Treaty on Extradition and Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters between the US and Turkey.”

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry had previously submitted a request to the US authorities to arrest Sahin if he enters US soil.

Earlier this week, US Senators Lindsey Graham and Chris Van Hollen asked the US State Department to issue Sahin a visa so he could visit Washington.