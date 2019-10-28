TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey takes step for extradition of YPG/PKK terrorist
Turkey’s Justice Ministry requests extradition of Mazloum Kobani, also known as Ferhad Abdi Sahin, under the Treaty on Extradition and Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters between the US and Turkey.
Turkey takes step for extradition of YPG/PKK terrorist
Mazloum Kobani also known as Ferhad Abdi Sahin. / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
October 28, 2019

Turkey’s Justice Ministry said in a statement on Monday it conveyed a letter of an extradition request to the Foreign Ministry to be sent to the US for the arrest of YPG/PKK terrorist Ferhat Abdi Sahin.

The extradition request came after a red notice was issued for Sahin, code-named Mazloum Kobani.

In Turkey’s request, Sahin is charged with “founding and masterminding an armed terrorist organisation” and “disrupting the unity and territorial integrity of the state.”

The extradition request was issued in accordance with the provisions of the “Treaty on Extradition and Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters between the US and Turkey.”

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry had previously submitted a request to the US authorities to arrest Sahin if he enters US soil.

Earlier this week, US Senators Lindsey Graham and Chris Van Hollen asked the US State Department to issue Sahin a visa so he could visit Washington.

RECOMMENDED

US President Donald Trump had previously said on Twitter that he anticipated a meeting with Sahin.

This was criticised by senior Turkish officials, who said that since Sahin is a wanted terrorist, he should receive treatment in line with Ankara’s agreements with Washington.

Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said on Friday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would contact US officials for the terrorist’s extradition if he were to set foot on US soil.

Sahin is the chieftain of YPG, which is the Syrian branch of the PKK.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique