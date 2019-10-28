The US House of Representatives will hold its first formal vote on Thursday on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, a senior aide said, as Democrats forge ahead with a process that includes upcoming public hearings.

The measure will "lay out the next steps for the inquiry," a senior Democratic aide told AFP on Monday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi informed fellow Democrats about the plan.

The effort appears aimed at pushing back against Trump and Republicans who have argued an impeachment proceeding lacks authorisation without a full floor vote.

"This week, we will bring a resolution to the floor that affirms the ongoing, existing investigation that is currently being conducted by our committees as part of this impeachment inquiry," Pelosi said in a letter to her caucus.

The measure is likely to pass in the Democratic-controlled House given that 228 Democrats, out of a total 435 House members, are on record supporting impeachment or an impeachment inquiry.

The measure "establishes the procedure for hearings that are open to the American people, authorises the disclosure of deposition transcripts (and) outlines procedures to transfer evidence to the Judiciary Committee as it considers potential articles of impeachment," she added.

To date, all witness testimony in the month-long inquiry has occurred behind closed doors, leading Republicans to slam the process as a secretive and illegitimate.

'Eliminate any doubt'