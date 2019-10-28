Iraq declared a curfew in Baghdad on Monday as anti-government protests in which over 200 people have been killed entered a fourth day and the coalition government's most powerful erstwhile supporter called for early elections.

Baghdad's top military commander imposed the curfew from midnight (2100 GMT) until 6 am (0300 GMT) effective "until further notice," state TV said, but protesters in the capital's central Tahrir Square remained defiant.

The curfew provides cover for security forces to clear the square, demonstrators said, but they intended on going nowhere.

"No, we will stay. They have now declared a curfew and severe punishments for anyone not going to work, this is how they fight us. We will stay here until the last day, even if there are a thousand martyrs," one protester said.

The unrest, driven by discontent over economic hardship and deep-seated corruption, has broken nearly two years of relative stability in Iraq, which from 2003 to 2017 endured a foreign occupation, civil war and a Daesh insurgency.

Security forces on Monday fired tear gas at school and university students who defied a warning from Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and joined thousands in Baghdad protesting against his government.

A spokesman for the premier, whose position is increasingly precarious in the face of the stiffest challenge since he took office a year ago, said on Sunday that anyone disrupting work or school days would be severely punished.

Sadr calls for early polls

Populist Shia cleric Moqtada al Sadr, who backs parliament's largest bloc and helped bring Abdul Mahdi's fragile coalition government to power, called for early elections shortly after the curfew was announced.

"Abdul Mahdi must go to parliament and announce early elections to be overseen by the United Nations," Sadr said in a statement. He called on existing political parties not to run.

Mass street protests in Baghdad and other cities in the south flared at the start of the month and resumed on Friday after a pause of about two weeks.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Tahrir Square on Sunday, defying a bloody crackdown that had killed scores over the previous two days, and an overnight raid by security forces seeking to disperse them.

'We have come out today to demand our rights'

Protesters feared a repeat on Sunday night but no raid transpired, rather only the occasional burst of tear gas. Demonstrators turned up in large numbers again on Monday.