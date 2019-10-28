In recent decades, many countries, especially the global powers, have shown keen interest in expanding their footprint on the African continent. They were seduced by Africa’s potential in terms of natural resources, workforce, geographical location as well as its fast evolving politics.

Over the years, the US, India, Japan and other global powers are increasingly accelerating their investments in the African continent, while China and Russia have already made significant gains in the region.

As a continent rich in terms of resources such as gold, oil, cobalt and uranium, and home to 30 percent of the world’s remaining natural mineral resources, it is understandable why many African nations are constantly embroiled in violent power tussles.

Now with growing clout of global powers in the region, it remains to be seen whether the continent will turn into yet another global battleground after the Middle East.

1. The brief history of China’s background in the continent

China’s relationship with Africa goes back more than 500 years. In the last two decades, Beijing increased its stake by becoming the biggest trading partner on the continent.

In the 1960s and 1970s, China centred its interest on Africa to build ideological solidarity with underdeveloped nations and end Western hegemony, while advancing Chinese-style communism.

However, after the Cold War, particularly in the last two decades, the interest of China in Africa has been restructured around pragmatism in terms of trade, energy and investment.

2. The brief history of Russia’s background in the continent

After the end of the Second World War and as the Cold War set in, Russia’s interest in Africa increased significantly. Between 1960 and 1984, the collaboration between Russia and several African nations multiplied 13 times in terms of trade.

The Soviet Union helped many African countries in decolonising themselves from British and French influences and also trained people from various African countries in the fields of science and technology. Russia also helped several African nations in setting up universities.

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia withdrew from the region. But in the early 2000s, Russian President Vladimir Putin began to show "limited interest" in Africa. By 2014, when Russia faced a series of sanctions from the West, the country took several steps to increase its influence in the continent.

3. Chinese presence in the continent in terms of trade and politics

Over the years, China has emerged as an indispensable economic force in Africa. In 2018, the country announced it would invest $60 billion in the region, becoming its biggest trade partner.

The first large-scale conference on Sino-African trade was held in Beijing in 2000, with more than 40 African countries participating. Five years later, in November 2006, at the third Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), both China and Africa agreed to widen their collaboration in terms of economy, politics and international affairs.

China-Africa trade values hit their peak in 2014, reaching $215 billion. In the following years until 2018, the value decreased from $215 billion to $148 billion. However, it increased once again to the 2014 high again in 2018. The trade value between these two parties was barely $10 billion in 2000.