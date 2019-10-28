WORLD
French police arrest man over mosque shooting
French police say they have arrested a man suspected of firing shots at a mosque in Bayonne in southwest France.
In this file photo taken on March 5, 2015 people enter the Mosque of Bayonne, southwestern France. / AFP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
October 28, 2019

Two people were injured on Monday when shots were fired near a mosque in Bayonne in southwest France, police said, adding the suspected gunman has been arrested.

The man was arrested near his home after the incident that also involved a small explosion, presumably from a petrol can set on fire near the place of worship on Monday afternoon.

Two people were injured in the shooting, which happened around 1400 GMT, French radio station France Bleu said.

It added that the arrested man was in his eighties and that he was arrested close to his home. A fire arm and a gas canister were found in his car.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
