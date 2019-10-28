WORLD
4 MIN READ
How social media reacted to news of Daesh leader Baghdadi's death
The US president was criticised on Twitter for his language, a media outlet was skewered for its headline and Muslims celebrated the death of a terrorist who is responsible for the brutal killings of so many Muslims.
How social media reacted to news of Daesh leader Baghdadi's death
US President Donald Trump makes a statement at the White House following reports that US forces attacked Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi in northern Syria, in Washington DC, US, October 27, 2019. / Reuters
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
October 28, 2019

On Sunday October 27, US President Donald Trump announced that Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi had been killed in a raid in Syria.

The so-called ‘caliph’ of Daesh was responsible for ordering many atrocities carried out by the terror group.

In a news conference, Trump said Baghdadi’s capture or death had been “a priority” for his administration and that the terrorist leader had been “whimpering” and “crying” in his last moments as he “died like a dog”.

Twitter was abuzz with the news of Baghdadi’s death and Trump’s delivery. User Clifford L Freedom, followed by Barack Obama, pointed out the exaggerated, film-like aspects of Trump’s retelling of the story of Baghdadi’s death.

Political analyst and former under secretary of state in the Obama administration Richard Stengel has also criticised Trump’s speech, saying that the president drawing parallels between the dying terrorist and a cornered dog would only alienate “mainstream Muslims … who should be our allies”.

Journalist Mehdi Hassan has celebrated the death of Baghdadi “whose primary victims were Muslims, who was loathed by Muslims”.

Middle East reporter Sam Dagher cautioned about the events in other Middle Eastern countries, namely Iraq and Syria, that should also be the focus of the West rather than solely rejoicing Baghdadi’s death.

Writer for The Intercept, Murtaza Mohammad Hussain, compared the death of Osama bin Laden with the death of Abu Bakr al Baghdadi.

RECOMMENDED

Some have also insinuated that Trump was not at the White House when the operation began, preferring to golf instead. One of these people was Jon Cooper, President of the Democratic Coalition.

The main suggestion that something was amiss came from Pete Souza, White House photographer during the Obama administration, who checked the timestamp of the Trump photo released with his raid staff and compared it with the start time of the operation.

Trump was also criticised for opting to share critical information about the Daesh raid with the Russians rather than the US Congress. Christine Pelosi, a Democratic Party political strategist from California who happens to be the daughter of Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, said this reflected the Trump presidency “in a nutshell”.

Trump wasn’t the only one being criticised for his delivery. The Washington Post called Bagdhadi “an austere religious scholar” in its headline for his obituary, much to many people’s disappointment. The newspaper’s Vice President of Communications Kristine Coratti Kelly apologised in a tweet.

But the damage to the newspaper’s reputation was done.

Then came the parody #WaPoDeathNotices. A memorable one was written by Twitter user Andrew Leber for Osama bin Laden of Al Qaeda infamy. Leber ironically called the terrorist killed during the Obama administration a “scion of major contracting firm”, making no mention of his ‘extracurricular’ activities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique