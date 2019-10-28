As Syria’s Bashar al Assad should know, Putin’s friendship does not come for free. In exchange for supporting Syria’s embattled president, the Kremlin has demanded significant control of Syria’s hydrocarbon fields through development contracts and preferential treatment for future energy deals.

The Kremlin’s presence in Syria has been unofficially bolstered by the Wagner Group, a private military firm that has supported Assad alongside the Russian armed forces while also capturing and guarding Syria’s oil and gas fields.

“Wagner became the Kremlin’s main tactical group in Syria. Because the Syrian army can’t do the job on their own,” explains Ruslan Leviv of the Conflict Intelligence Team. “[N]ot a classic private contractor [but]… an unofficial arm of the Defense Ministry.”

Arab media describes the Wagner Group as a ‘shock force’ doing Assad and Putin’s dirty work, entering conflict zones to stabilise them just enough to extract resources and leaving just as quickly. This pattern of supporting oil-rich but unstable dictatorships has seen the Wagner Group enter Sudan and the neighbouring Central African Republic to train militias and court leaderships in exchange for resources.

The use of the Kremlin’s armed forces and the commercial Wagner Group (funded by Putin’s allies) is blurring the lines between private and state forces, creating a new trend of hybrid warfare.

It is this aggressive trend that bolsters Assad, and now Libya’s strongman Khalifa Haftar is receiving the same patronage with similar strings attached. Haftar controls eastern Libya’s oil territories and seaports, the very zones that the Wagner Group has deployed to since 2017 to train militias and guard oil facilities.

The Wagner Group’s latest intervention builds on its battle experience in Syria, continuing Russia’s pattern of allowing mercenaries to directly engage in armed combat alongside Russian Forces and African militias.

At a recent lecture for my book, The Privatization of Warfare, journalists in the audience argued that the Wagner Group activities were breeding a new form of warfare to the point that a new term was needed to describe such hybrid activities: a private militia on paper but centralised by the state, in essence no longer a private military company but a hybrid military company, working for commercial clients while indirectly supporting state interests abroad.

“The Wagner Group,” explains Geopolitical Monitor Analyst Jose Miguel Alonso-Trabanco, “[is] a transnational paramilitary company that informally acts as a proxy force fighting on behalf of the geopolitical agenda of one of the world’s greatest powers in unconventional battlegrounds.”

And, Alonso-Trabanco insists, the Wagner Group will only continue to expand. Effectively an extension of Russian foreign policy, it has a powerful ally at the UN that has vetoed major political accusations against Assad, including ending 2017 investigations into Syrian chemical attacks.