On the face of it, nothing had changed for India’s ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), when results to the provincial elections in Maharashtra and Haryana were declared on October 24. It was set to return to power in both states.

But the fact that the party — just five months after winning an absolute majority in the Indian general election that returned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power — had scored below its previous tallies in both states and is still negotiating with allies, old and prospective, is the most significant political development spurred by these elections.

That there is no threat to Modi’s government at the Centre is a given, but the results of the dual elections signal a weakening of the BJP’s hold in the states and the re-emergence of its political opponents that will likely force it to slow down its expansion plans. The modest wins in both states leave the BJP at the mercy of its allies and puncture the immodest myth of its political invincibility that its top leadership, chiefly Modi and party president Amit Shah, had begun to peddle after its win in May.

In times of economic downturn and agrarian distress, the party will have to rethink its strategy of drumming up hypernationalism over the troubled, majority-Muslim state of Jammu and Kashmir, the results show.

In the smaller, 90-seat, state assembly in Haryana, the BJP had won 47 seats in the October 2014 assembly election -- riding high on the Modi wave that helped the party win an absolute majority in the lower house of the Indian parliament in May that year. That was the first time the BJP had come to power in the small but politically and economically significant state without the help of an ally.

This time around, the BJP has finished well below the half-way mark with 40 seats and the Congress -- the principal opposition party, also at the Centre -- is close behind with 31. The ruling party had set itself a target of crossing the 75-seat mark with the slogan, “Abki baar, 75 paar (This time, we’ll cross 75)”. So finishing below the majority mark and woefully short of its professed target is a double whammy for the BJP, which does not have a natural base in the state. It cannot hope to build a support base organically but will have to rely on the combination of money, power and arm-twisting political adversaries to bring them into its fold.

The Congress party could have fared a lot better if the party leadership had snuffed out the factionalism in the state election rather than look the other way, experts believe.