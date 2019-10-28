Santiago, Chile- Over a million Chileans mobilised in Plaza Italia, Santiago, over the weekend, according to reports, demanding a system which guarantees equality for all.

Local journalists say that Friday’s demonstration was the biggest mobilisation since 1990 when the country returned to democracy following the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet.

“Today is a historic day because we have surely achieved the biggest march in the history of Chile,” said Pamela Quijada, a 30-year-old commercial engineer. “It has all of the demands by the people, united on a single day in a single demonstration.”

A violent military coup against socialist President Salvador Allende, who took his own life as the military bombarded the presidential palace, resulted in a dictatorship which instituted a repressive and violent regime over the daily lives of Chileans from 1973 until 1990, when the country returned to democracy.

During that time the dictatorship violently repressed all forms of expression and direct action in the country. Chileans caught showing any form of dissidence against the military junta could be executed, tortured or disappeared by the military.

Reportedly more than 3,000 Chilean dissidents were murdered by the military, whilst tens of thousands were tortured and 80,000 interned.

“I fought during the dictatorship. Today I fight for our children, for our youth and for our future,” said 66-year-old Poly Oteiza, an agricultural engineer.

Seeing what has happened across Chile in recent years, Poly is ruminating on Chile’s dark and troubled past.

“The dictatorship committed abuses. Today people have lost their fear from that abuse, which has been tremendous. This [mobilisation] is transversal across all sectors of society because in Chile there is injustice with education, housing, health, food, with miserable pensions, with the collusion of big business impresarios - there’s impunity. There is still impunity against those who have violated human rights. It’s tremendous,” she said.

UN investigation

There have been 19 reported deaths in unrest so far.

The National Human Rights Institute (INDH) reports 535 people have been injured, 230 by firearms.

The UN is sending an independent delegation to investigate alleged abuses and allegations of torture by the military.

Around 20,000 state forces have been deployed, as the local news informed citizens of curfew times.

“We’re here with a constitution that was approved fraudulently in the era of dictator Pinochet. We want a radical and structural change,” said Poly.

In 1980, Pinochet changed the constitution, ensuring he would stay in power for another eight years.

A lively swell of Chileans break out into song in Plaza Italia, singing Victor Jara’s The Right to Live in Peace. Jara was murdered during the dictatorship and his song has been adopted by the movement as a symbol of their struggle and defiance.

“Thanks to the youth who are brave and who dare on our behalf, so that’s why we are here fighting, because people have been abused for over 30 years since the dictatorship,” said Poly.

Across all sectors of Chilean society, the feeling in Plaza Italia was one of unity against injustice. Fireworks were released as protestors climbed bus shelters and protected themselves from tear gas released by police.

At one moment a huge LGBT flag passed over the heads of the protesters. There were banners and chants against the military and the government, as military helicopters patrolled the skies above Santiago.

“We want our demands to be heard and they shouldn’t expect us to conform and accept just a little. It’s been many years of abuse,” said Isadora Fanfrenbulher a 20-year-old student.

“Sadly the only way to resolve this and to be heard is to go out and protest and that means bring the country to a halt. If you do it any other way, they don’t listen to you. I don’t condone the violence, the looting but if you read history books from the past, the biggest achievements, the socio-political changes have had to endure violence. This is a peaceful protest,” said 30-year-old Gonzalo Quiroga, a journalist protesting alongside several of his friends.

'Chile woke up'