WORLD
3 MIN READ
Large anti-government procession heads to Pakistan's capital
The JUI-F march is supported by main opposition parties like Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz of former premier Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples' Party of former president Asif Ali Zardari as well as nationalist and secular parties.
Large anti-government procession heads to Pakistan's capital
Supporters of religious and political party Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) wave flags as they listen to the speech of their leaders while heading towards Islamabad city, during what they call Azadi March (Freedom March) to protest the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Karachi, Pakistan October 27, 2019. / Reuters
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
October 28, 2019

Thousands of supporters of a religious political party took part on Sunday in an anti-government procession headed to Pakistan's capital.

Mufti Abrar Ahmed, spokesman for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) party, said a caravan of hundreds of buses and vans that originated in the southern port city of Karachi will make its first overnight stop in Sukkur in Sindh Province.

Before departing Karachi,  JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman told the massive gathering that the procession is also a way to show solidarity with Kashmiri residents facing hardship at the hands of Indian troops. He said the nation is one in support of oppressed Kashmiris.

The beginning of the JUI protest also marks the anniversary of the start of the conflict over Kashmir, a region both India and Pakistan claim. Separately, anti-India protests were planned across Pakistan.

RECOMMENDED

Rehman said the march was also meant to call for the removal of Pakistan's "illegitimate" government, which he claimed was imposed on the nation by "stealing the people's vote."

The march was being supported by main opposition parties like Pakistan Muslim League of former premier Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples' Party of former president Asif Zaradri. Nationalist and secular parties also backed the protest.

Ahmed said supporters from Karachi and surrounding areas was expected to reach Islamabad on October 31 to protest Prime Minister Imran Khan's "illegitimate" government, which the right-wing party says came to power through the army's support.

Khan's government negotiated with organisers of the protest to contain them in a certain part of the capital. But the administration has a security plan in place with shipping containers placed aside the roads and additional riot police will be deployed.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique