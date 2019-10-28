WORLD
3 MIN READ
Two dead as hundreds of police, supporters march in Haiti
Since coming to power in February 2017, Moise has faced the anger of an opposition movement that refuses to recognise his victory in an election widely seen as dubious. And protests turned violent in late August due to a national fuel shortage.
Two dead as hundreds of police, supporters march in Haiti
A woman runs during clashes between residents and protesters at a demonstration organised by the opposition to demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 27, 2019. / Reuters
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
October 28, 2019

Two people were killed as several hundred police and their supporters demonstrated in Haiti's capital for better law enforcement salaries on Sunday, police said, while anti-government marchers also took to the streets.

The first victim was shot during a protest demanding that President Jovenel Moise step down. The man who opened fire on the crowd of marchers was beaten to death and then burned by demonstrators.

"An unidentified individual was shot dead," the Haitian police said in a statement. "The angry crowd set fire to his attacker."

With their faces hidden, several plainclothes police fired in the air near the anti-government protesters.

Several large bursts of gunfire from unidentified individuals were then heard right next to the area where protesters were marching.

Prior to the protests, police officers had presented their grievances at the headquarters of the Haitian National Police.

RECOMMENDED

"Our wages are miserable. We don't have insurance. We have an insurance card but at every hospital we go to, we have to pay," a masked police officer told AFP, asking to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals.

As they have for two months, presidential detractors demanded that Moise resign. They were joined by some churchgoers on their way out of services.

Since coming to power in February 2017, Moise has had to face the anger of an opposition movement that refuses to recognise his victory in an election widely seen as dubious.

Anger mounted in late August due to a national fuel shortage, and protests turned violent.

But even before this crisis erupted, Moise was accused of corruption.

An auditors' court probing two billion dollars in aid from a Venezuelan oil fund found that companies run by Moise before he became president were "at the heart of an embezzling scheme."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire